VASYLKIV, Ukraine, June 9 A massive fire at a
Ukrainian fuel depot killed five people on Tuesday, officials
said, including three firemen who went missing after the flames
triggered a powerful explosion.
The fire burned overnight and by morning had spread to at
least 16 tanks, most of them storing petrol. That sent a pall of
black smoke over the area around the depot near Vasylkiv, 30 km
(19 miles) from Kiev. The depot's owners said they suspected
arson.
"Firemen have the situation ... under total control," top
security official Oleksander Turchynov said in a statement.
There was no longer any threat of the blaze spreading and
emergency services were putting out remaining fires in the
depot, he said.
Entire oil tanks were consumed in the flames, which
emergency services had feared would spread to another fuel depot
nearby. Weapons and equipment were removed from a neighbouring
military base to a place of safety.
"The crisis will be resolved entirely within the next 12
hours," Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said in televised
comments.
The bodies of three firemen, unaccounted for after the
explosion ripped through the area as they battled the fire, had
been found, Avakov said. Two other people died and several
others were injured, the emergency services said.
Sixty-two fire-fighting units and three trains delivering
water and supplies have been mobilised, emergency services said.
Rescuers had evacuated people from within a two-kilometre
radius of the fire, Turchynov said.
Interior Ministry official Zoryan Shkiryak said police were
investigating three possible causes of the fire -- "violations
of fuel storage regulations, technical malfunctions or arson".
The owners of the depot, BRSM-Nafta, said in a statement
they believed the fire was the result of an arson attack aimed
at damaging its business.
Of the 16 fuel tanks affected, eight had a capacity of 900
cubic metres, while the rest were smaller in volume, the
emergency ministry said. The overall capacity of the depot is
25,000 cubic metres.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Serhiy Karaziy; Writing by
Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Andrew
Roche)