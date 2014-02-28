PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KIEV Feb 28 Russia's Black Sea fleet denied its forces were involved on Friday in seizing or blockading the Belbek military airport in Ukraine's Crimea region, Interfax news agency said.
"No units of the Black Sea fleet were deployed in the area of Belbek nor did they take place in blockading it," a statement from the fleet's press service said.
But it said it had stepped up measures by its "anti-terror units" to protect areas where parts of the fleet were located in Crimea and the living quarters of service personnel and families "given the unstable situation".
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA, March 16 A regional oil workers' union said on Thursday that an injunction freezing sales of assets by Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, including its fuels distribution unit, will continue to block divestiture, despite an audit court ruling allowing sales to go ahead.
* Dollar sluggish on Fed's slower-than-expected rate rise path