KIEV May 2 Ukraine categorically denies Russian
attempts to blame Kiev for breaking a deal agreed in Geneva last
month, saying on Friday that Moscow had failed to take any steps
to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine's east.
"Instead Russia is supporting in many ways terrorist groups
that are operating in the eastern regions of Ukraine, who are
putting civilians in danger, seizing hostages and creating an
atmosphere of terror and violence," the Foreign Ministry said.
In a statement, the ministry also added that Ukraine was
ready to negotiate with a Russian envoy to try to find a way out
of the crisis, but that Kiev had not been informed of his
arrival in eastern Ukraine.
(reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)