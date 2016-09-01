(Adds Steinmeier comments)
BERLIN, Sept 1 Germany and France are "extremely
concerned" about the situation in eastern Ukraine, especially
along the line of contact between pro-Russian separatists and
government forces, the two countries' leaders said on Thursday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande spoke ahead of an expected meeting next week
with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a joint statement, Merkel and Hollande strongly endorsed
a ceasefire deal to take effect at the start of the new school
year that was brokered by the trilateral contact group. The
group is made up of Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, speaking at
a meeting of OSCE ministers in Potsdam, sounded a more positive
note, saying the latest ceasefire deal had sharply reduced
military activities.
Steinmeier, who holds the rotating OSCE chair, said the
reduction was a hopeful sign after months of increasing - and
sometimes deadly - fighting along the lines of contact.
Steinmeier said the so-called Normandy format, a group that
includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, was also
continuing to work on implementing a much violated truce agreed
in Minsk, and its requirement for free local elections.
The 12-point Minsk peace deal was engineered by Ukraine,
Russia, Germany and France. Its aim was to end a conflict that
the U.N. rights office said on Wednesday had killed more than
9,550 people, including soldiers, civilians and members of armed
groups, since April 2014.
Conditions including a complete cessation of fighting, a
pullback of heavy weapons from front lines and release of
prisoners of war have not yet been fulfilled, raising concerns
the Minsk truce pact will not survive.
"We're not ready to sign an agreement yet, but there is no
other alternative than to try and bridge the remaining
differences among the parties," a clearly weary Steinmeier said.
"We have to work with all our might to move forward on the
Minsk agreement, even if we only inch forward bit by bit."
Merkel and Hollande said the ceasefire accord should lead to
a lasting stop to the fighting.
Merkel, Hollande and Putin agreed earlier to meet to discuss
the situation in Ukraine on Sept. 4-5 in China on the sidelines
of the G20 summit, the Kremlin said last week.
