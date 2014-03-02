PARIS, March 2 French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius pressed on Sunday for preparatory meetings ahead of a G8
meeting of world powers in Sochi to be suspended to raise
pressure on Russia to defuse an escalating crisis in Ukraine.
The United States has said it will not participate in
preparatory meetings ahead of the summit, signalling displeasure
over Russia's deployment of forces in Crimea.
"France's position is to call for the suspension of
preparation ahead of the G8 meeting in Sochi as long as the
Russian partners have not returned to principles in agreement
with the G8 and G7," Fabius told Europe 1 radio.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)