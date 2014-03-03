(Adds details, quotes)
PARIS, March 3 The European Union will consider
"targeted measures" against Russia if tensions do not start
easing in Ukraine's Crimea region, France's foreign minister
warned Moscow on Monday.
"If there is not in the coming hours a very quick
de-escalation, then we will decide concrete measures such as the
suspension of all talks on visas, suspension of economic
agreements and concretely that means that ties will be cut on
lot of subjects," Laurent Fabius told BFM TV.
"There could be targeted measures and that can also affect
people, officials and their assets," he said, noting EU leaders
could hold a crisis meeting on the stand-off on Thursday.
In emergency talks convened after Russian President Vladimir
Putin seized the Crimean peninsula and said he had the right to
invade Ukraine, EU foreign ministers met in Brussels on Monday
to try to strike a balance between pressure on Moscow and
finding a way to calm the situation.
Fabius said the EU wanted to see a de-escalation - meaning a
return of Russian troops to their bases in Crimea - between now
and Thursday.
"We all want a political solution, northing is worse than
confrontation," said Fabius, speaking from Brussels. "We are
extremely worried. The general tone is that the Russians appear
to have decided to go even further. Europe must be firm."
When asked whether the EU could put sanctions on Russian
individuals, including Putin, Fabius said there was a precedent
last week when the EU agreed to sanction former Ukranian
President Viktor Yanukovich and officials close to him.
"Similar decisions could be taken," Fabius said.
