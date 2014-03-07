UPDATE 4-Oil hits three-month lows as inventories continue to rise
* Investors watching to see if OPEC will extend cuts (Updates with OPEC monthly report, sliding prices)
PARIS, March 7 France's foreign minister said on Friday that if a first round of sanctions did not succeed against Russia in the wake of its military intervention in Ukraine, a second could follow, targeting Russian businesses and people close to President Vladimir Putin.
"If there are not very swift results, there will be new measures aimed at those responsible and Russian businesses," Laurent Fabius told France Info radio.
On Thursday, the local parliament of the Crimea region, where Russian forces have seized control, voted to leave Ukraine and ask to join Russia in a direct challenge to Ukraine's new government in Kiev. (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Investors watching to see if OPEC will extend cuts (Updates with OPEC monthly report, sliding prices)
* Oil falls as OPEC says stocks still rising despite output cuts
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States on Tuesday as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.