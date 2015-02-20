PARIS Feb 20 France and Germany are more convinced than ever that the Minsk agreements aimed at resolving an ongoing crisis in Ukraine should be fully implemented and a ceasefire observed, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday.

"With the (German) Chancellor we have never stopped speaking since the (September 2014) Minsk agreements and we are more convinced than ever that they must be applied - all the agreements, nothing but the agreements," Hollande said in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Any country that failed to respect the Minsk agreements would face sanctions, he added.

