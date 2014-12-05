* Separatists in east Ukraine rose up in April
* Rebels, army try to shore up shaky ceasefire
* Krasny Partyzan is one place where truce holds
By Maria Tsvetkova
KRASNY PARTYZAN, Ukraine, Dec 5 The flags of
Russia, Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists flutter over a water
tower building on one of the few stretches of the frontline in
eastern Ukraine where peace has broken out.
On one side of the village of Krasny Partyzan (Red
Partisan), Ukrainian forces guard a checkpoint with an armoured
personnel carrier by the main road. On the other side, two km
(one mile) outside the village, the pro-Russian separatists they
are fighting stand at a checkpoint of heavy concrete blocks.
Fighting has stopped in the area under a Sept. 5 ceasefire,
unlike in many other places where the truce is punctured by
daily artillery exchanges.
Alexander Khodakovsky, a top separatist commander, describes
Krasny Partyzan as a "unique place", an example to follow after
talks began this week on arranging new truces in the east to
shore up the three-month-old ceasefire.
"We have the technical and military means to take out this
(Ukrainian) checkpoint. But we've allowed it to stay to show
that normal, peaceful agreements and understandings are
possible," Khodakovsky said.
Until recently only the Russian tricolour and Ukraine's
yellow and blue flag flew above the water tower at Krasny
Partyzan, a small cluster of one-storey buildings.
Then someone removed the Ukrainian flag and replaced it with
the black, blue and red banner pf the rebels' self-proclaimed
Donetsk People's Republic (DNR).
"At night we climbed up and put the Ukrainian flag back -
but we left the separatist flag," said a Ukrainian soldier who
asked to be identified by his nom de guerre, "Mers".
Leaving their enemy's flag up was a gesture to the
separatist forces - and an acknowledgement of the reality of the
situation on the ground.
"We have a truce. And the DNR people have their families
here. That is why they don't shoot," Mers said.
The main road near Krasny Partyzan, 20 km (12 miles) north
of the rebel stronghold of Donetsk, divides the separatist-held
and government-controlled territories and is considered neutral.
"We don't want war, just as they don't," a rebel who gave
his name as Rom said at the separatists' checkpoint. "We don't
shoot at them because they don't shoot at us."
FALTERING AGREEMENTS
It is a different story elsewhere in the east as winter
starts. The death toll is now more than 4,300 since the uprising
began in April, soon after Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula
following the overthrow of a Moscow-backed president in Kiev.
The two sides were supposed to mark out a 30-km (19-mile)
wide buffer zone to put the government and separatist forces out
of striking distance of each other.
The Sept. 5 ceasefire deal also foresaw the sides pulling
out large-calibre artillery and other heavy weapons, and
removing mines, to create the buffer zone.
In preparation for work starting to withdraw equipment from
the buffer zone, the two sides have agreed to try to stick to a
genuine truce in a "Day of Silence" on Dec. 9 - itself a tacit
admission that the existing ceasefire is not enough.
But even now the border area is being fortified inside what
should be the buffer zone.
Reuters reporters recently saw the Ukrainian military
knocking in wooden poles and putting up razor wire in fields
near a checkpoint to the west of the village of Maryinka just
outside Donetsk.
The line of contact has become a de facto division cementing
the separatists' grip on territory, and underlines the Ukrainian
government's inability to exert control there. Kiev has cut off
state funding to rebel-controlled areas.
A "joint centre" was set up by Ukraine, Russia and the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. The OSCE
has monitors in Ukraine to check on the ceasefire, but doing so
is hard due to the lack of a clear mandate and armoured
vehicles.
(Editing by Timothy Heritage and Peter Graff)