MOSCOW, April 3 Russia has detained 25
Ukrainians suspected of preparing terror attacks in the southern
and central part of the country, RIA news agency quoted a
statement by the Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying on
Thursday.
The detained, who were reported as being members of
ultra-nationalist movements, were planning attacks between March
14 and 17, it said. The press service of the Ukrainian state
security service (SBU) dismissed the report as "nonsense".
The announcement came hours after the SBU said FSB staff had
been present at the SBU headquarters during of anti-government
protests in Kiev.
