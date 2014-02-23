PARIS Feb 23 Western nations face a daunting
task to help stabilise a near bankrupt Ukraine after a popular
uprising toppled its Russian-backed president, and will need to
placate a wounded Moscow.
The biggest challenge falls to the European Union, which
helped broker an end to violent repression in Kiev last week,
after Ukrainians rebelled against President Viktor Yanukovich.
The EU now faces the pottery shop rule: you break it, you
own it. Yet it is far from clear that west European members want
to take ownership of rescuing the sprawling former Soviet
republic of 46 million people.
The European Commission's economics chief, Olli Rehn,
promised substantial financial support on Sunday and went out on
a political limb by saying the country should be given the
prospect of joining the EU one day.
"From a European point of view it is important that we
provide a clear European perspective for the Ukrainian people
who have shown their commitment to European values," Rehn said
after a meeting of the world's financial leaders in Sydney.
"European perspective" is EU-speak for a membership
prospect. Not all of the 28 member states support that view.
Rehn made clear that Brussels stood ready to provide more
than the 610 million euros ($838 million) in immediate
assistance that was on offer last November when Yanukovich
spurned a far-reaching economic pact with the EU, preferring
Vladimir Putin's promise of a $15 billion bailout from Russia.
The International Monetary Fund also said it was ready to
assist a new Ukrainian government if Kiev were to request help,
but IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said "important
economic reforms" which Yanukovich rejected would still be a
condition for a loan package.
These include removing gas subsidies that benefit Ukraine's
business oligarchs but also the poor, and raising sales tax.
"We obviously hope the situation settles ... we will be
ready to engage, ready to help," Lagarde said in Sydney.
As for Washington, officials said on Friday before
Yanukovich fled that a unity government in Kiev would have its
"strong support" in seeking an IMF-backed programme to stabilize
the economy. There was no mention of bilateral U.S. help.
IMF insiders say the Fund would be wary of lending to an
interim Ukrainian government given the country's history of weak
economic reforms.
FRONT-LOADING
EU officials have said that by front-loading amounts planned
over a seven-year period under the proposed association
agreement, Kiev could receive more than 2 billion euros quickly
once a deal was signed.
The EU could also bring forward access to its own market of
500 million consumers before full ratification, but Ukraine
doesn't have much to sell.
All that would require a Ukrainian government empowered to
sign the deal, which would probably have to wait until after a
presidential election now set for May 25.
Some experts such as Michael Leigh, a former top civil
servant in the European Commission's enlargement department, say
the agreement was flawed and should be rewritten to offer more
incentives and pose fewer demands in terms of Ukraine adopting
swathes of EU legislation and standards.
Economists say implementing the proposed Deep and
Comprehensive Trade Area could further weaken the Ukrainian
economy initially, hitting uncompetitive industries that have
sold most of their output to Russia.
There are also big political risks, with the release of
jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko raising the prospect
of bitter rivalry for power in Kiev.
EU officials recall her period as prime minister after
Ukraine's 2004/5 pro-democracy Orange Revolution as hardly less
corrupt than Yanukovich's tenure. Ukraine is 144th on watchdog
Transparency International's index of perceived corruption.
"Political uncertainty has arguably increased - including
around the outcome of the presidential election set for 25 May -
bringing with it a potential increase in the probability of a
sovereign default," Nomura political analyst Alastair Newton
said.
BREAK-UP RISK
One immediate concern is to ensure Ukraine holds together
and the mostly Russian-speaking industrial east and Black Sea
coast does not break away.
"The territorial integrity of Ukraine is fundamental. It is
guaranteed by Russia and all other European countries," Swedish
Foreign Minister Carl Bildt said on his Twitter account.
The risk appeared to ease on Saturday, when pro-Yanukovich
officials, meeting in the eastern city of Kharkiv, rejected any
idea of a split. Some of them subsequently fled to Russia as
supporters of the uprising demonstrated in some eastern towns.
Russia, the clear loser of the latest round of this
geopolitical tug of war, has a major naval base at Sebastopol in
the Ukrainian province of Crimea. It could also tip Ukraine into
default by calling in the billions Kiev owes Moscow and its gas
monopoly Gazprom.
In previous crises, it has cut off gas supplies to Ukraine,
severely reducing flows to central and west European countries
that rely on pipelines running through the country. But energy
experts say Gazprom is in a weaker position now.
EU officials fear Putin may also retaliate by cutting trade
and energy supplies and revive frozen territorial conflicts in
two other ex-Soviet republics that have signed agreements with
the bloc - Moldova and Georgia.
U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel have been working the telephones to Putin to try to
persuade Moscow to accept a peaceful transition in Ukraine. The
Kremlin has alternated between silence and comments disputing
the legitimacy of Yanukovich's ouster.
The White House said on Friday that Putin had agreed that
U.S. and Russian envoys would go together to Kiev to help ensure
a smooth implementation of a transition agreement signed by
Yanukovich and opposition leaders.
But that was before Yanukovich was deposed.
"If there's an economic package it will be important that
Russia doesn't do anything to undermine that economic package
and is working in cooperation and support of it," British
Foreign Secretary William Hague told BBC TV.
Asked if he was worried that Russia might send in tanks to
defend the interests of Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine,
Hague warned against "external duress" or Russian intervention.
Moscow is holding back the second $2 billion tranche of its
promised $15 billion bailout until the situation in Ukraine
clarifies, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in
Sydney.
ENLARGEMENT FATIGUE
Whether the dramatic events in Kiev will soften any hearts
in western Europe towards offering Ukraine a membership prospect
remains to be seen.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, whose country played a
central role in the negotiations, highlighted the stakes for the
EU in a country that borders his own.
"We are dealing in Ukraine with the first sacrifices of life
for the integration of Europe. Today it is tragic, but in the
future this will be a true hope for Ukraine," he said on Friday.
Yet much of western Europe is suffering enlargement fatigue
after the bloc admitted 13 new mostly ex-communist central and
east European members since 2004.
EU co-founder France, in particular, would rather keep
Ukraine and Turkey, which has been negotiating for accession in
slow motion since 2005, in an outer ring of partners outside the
bloc. Germany's Merkel is also cool.
The EU has found it politically difficult enough to bail out
its own members during the bloc's debt crisis. Spending big on
an outsider, albeit on its border, will be more fraught still.
