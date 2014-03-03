PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS CO WANTS TO RESUME PAYOUTS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE
PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS CO WANTS TO RESUME PAYOUTS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE
MOSCOW, March 3 Moscow on Monday sharply criticised Western members of the Group of Eight major industrialised nations for suspending preparations for a G8 summit scheduled to be held in the Russian city of Sochi in June over the crisis in Ukraine.
The decision to suspend preparatory work for the summit in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi "has no grounds" and "damages not only the countries of the Group of Eight but also the whole international community," the Russian foreign ministry said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 Petróleo Brasileiro SA cut debt by 20 percent and had positive free cash flow for the seventh straight quarter during the fourth quarter, in a further sign of recovery at Brazil's state-controlled oil company in spite of a quarterly profit miss.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed the privately held Lexin Resources Ltd oil company in receivership to sell off its assets after an unprecedented application by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the agency said on Tuesday.