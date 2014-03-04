OTTAWA, March 4 The Group of Seven leading
industrialized nations are discussing whether to hold a meeting
in the near future, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said
on Tuesday, a move that would pointedly exclude Russia.
The G7 became the G8 in 1998 when Russia was formally
included. Diplomats had previously said one way for the
international community to punish Moscow for its incursion into
Ukraine would be to hold a G7 meeting.
"I spoke to President Obama on that on the weekend, I've
suggested that, and I know there are discussions among G7
sherpas (senior officials) about the possibility of a G7 meeting
in the upcoming weeks," Harper told the Canadian Parliament.