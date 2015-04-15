LUEBECK, Germany, April 15 German Foreign
Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday the Group of
Seven foreign ministers wished Russia would fulfill the
conditions needed to once again be part of the extended Group of
Eight meetings.
Speaking after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Luebeck,
Steinmeier said Russia needs to implement a ceasefire agreement
in Ukraine before that can happen. Russia's actions in Ukraine
have led the G7 to suspend Russia's invitation to their talks.
"There is no interest on my part, or as far as I know anyone
else's, in pursuing a policy of containment or even isolation of
Russia," he said. "We very much like to have had conditions in
which Russia could again take part as part of the G8.
"But it remains the case that the path to that leads through
the implementation of the Minsk agreement and resolving the
Ukraine conflict and fulfilling the obligations that Russia has
taken for itself. There's no dispute about that. That's the
joint view of the G7," he told a news conference.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Stephen Brown and Madeline
Chambers; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum)