BERLIN, April 14 German Vice Chancellor Sigmar
Gabriel warned on Monday of an escalation of the crisis in
Ukraine, saying "Russia was clearly prepared to allow tanks to
roll across European borders".
Speaking at an event in Berlin alongside new French Prime
Minister Manuel Valls to commemorate World War One, Gabriel
urged Europe to remember the lessons of the two world wars and
not take freedom and security for granted.
The Ukraine crisis had shown that the old genie of
geo-political power politics had been released from the bottle,
Gabriel, who is also economy and energy minister, said.
