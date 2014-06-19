MOSCOW, June 19 Russia's Gazprom on Thursday said the termination of a contract with Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz, which compensates Kiev if it needs to use its gas to meet additional demand from Europe, would not affect supplies to Europe.

"Termination of this agreement by Gazrpom Export does not affect the reliability of supplies through Ukraine," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel)