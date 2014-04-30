MOSCOW, April 30 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday that Ukraine's unpaid gas bill would increase to $3.5 billion from $2.2 billion claimed currently after April's arrears are included.

"Taking into account the request of Ukraine's Naftogaz for April 30 and the volumes we had already supplied this month, total Ukraine's debt for the Russian gas will stand, according to preliminary estimates, at $3.492 billion," Gazprom's spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov, said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)