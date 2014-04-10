MOSCOW, April 10 President Vladimir Putin has proposed mechanisms for "urgent discussions" on the situation surrounding Ukraine's debt to Russia for gas in a message to European leaders, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Putin informed the leaders he was deeply concerned about the debt, which state-controlled Gazprom says stands at about $2.2 billion, and its possible effects on transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman)