Oil prices rise on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
MOSCOW, April 10 President Vladimir Putin has proposed mechanisms for "urgent discussions" on the situation surrounding Ukraine's debt to Russia for gas in a message to European leaders, his spokesman said on Thursday.
Putin informed the leaders he was deeply concerned about the debt, which state-controlled Gazprom says stands at about $2.2 billion, and its possible effects on transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman)
LONDON, March 20 Hedge funds cut their bullish bets on oil by the largest amount on record in the week to March 14, according to the latest data published by regulators and exchanges.
TOKYO, March 21 Asian shares clung to their 15-month highs on Tuesday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields were on the back foot on the prospects of a less-hawkish Federal Reserve policy trajectory.