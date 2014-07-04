* Draft law would give government tighter control over gas
supplies
* European, U.S. firms would also be allowed to operate gas
infrastructure
* Russia cut off supplies last month in row over unpaid
bills
* Country on brink of energy collapse, says PM
By Natalia Zinets
KIEV, July 4 Ukraine's parliament gave
preliminary approval on Friday to a draft law that would allow
the Kiev government to exert tighter control over the energy
sector in the face of dwindling natural gas supplies after
Russia cut off exports last month.
The parliament also approved, in a first reading, a bill
that would allow consortiums with European or U.S. companies to
operate Ukraine's ageing gas distribution system and storage
facilities.
"Russia is trying to tighten as many screws as possible on
us," Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told parliament, urging it
to give his government the right to declare a "state of
emergency" in the energy sector.
"A gas war has been rolled out against us. The country is on
the brink (of energy collapse)."
Russia, Ukraine's main supplier of gas as well a of natural
gas for Europe via Ukraine, cut off supplies to the ex-Soviet
republic on June 16 in a dispute over unpaid bills.
It has also hinted it will take retaliatory trade measures
against Ukraine over its signature last month of a free trade
deal with the European Union.
The head of Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz said
that the legislation proposed by the government could help
Ukraine get through the winter without Russian gas by reducing
consumption by around 20 percent.
"We have to cut our gas consumption by approximately 6
billion cubic metres for the season, that is 20 percent. Then we
can get through the winter," Naftogaz head Andriy Kobolev told a
news conference.
"If we do what we plan, then we'll get through the winter
with gas from Europe," he said.
He said Naftogaz would advise the government to sell gas
domestically at a fixed price and force Ukrainian energy
companies producing gas from domestic wells to send half their
supplies into Ukraine's storage facilities.
After the winter, he said, the companies would have access
to the gas and be able to sell it to customers of their
choosing.
Parliament initially rejected the government's energy
proposals, but resumed discussion and took a vote on the two
draft laws on Friday after speaker Oleksander Turchynov warned
that without them many homes could be left without heating in
winter.
"There is a risk for millions of our citizens. This is a
question of survival," he warned.
Yatseniuk, urging cooperation with European or U.S.
companies in operating the Soviet-era gas pipeline system, said
this would bring structural modernisation essential for Ukraine
given Russian plans to build a gas pipeline system that would
bypass Ukraine.
"Adoption of this law opens the way to Ukraine to become an
energy player," Yatseniuk said.
Some deputies on Thursday had voiced fears over possible
retaliation from Russia if it were not given the same access to
Ukraine's gas infrastructure as would be offered U.S. and
European firms.
Russia had previously offered to buy into Ukraine's gas
distribution system in return for cheaper gas.
The draft laws on possible "state of emergency" powers would
give the government the right to dictate to gas companies to
whom they should supply gas and for how much, irrespective of
supply obligations under existing contracts.
The proposed legislation appeared to apply to private gas
companies as well as the state gas and oil company Naftogaz,
Ukraine's biggest gas importer.
The draft laws are expected to go to parliament for a second
reading at the end of July or in August.
