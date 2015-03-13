(Adds quotes, details)
By Jan Lopatka
STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia, March 13 The European
Union has yet to receive confirmation that Ukraine and Russia
will meet on March 20 to discuss gas supplies, the bloc's Energy
Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Friday.
Speaking to Reuters at a meeting of foreign ministers in the
Slovak mountain resort of Strbske Pleso, Sefcovic said it had
been agreed previously that a meeting should take place before
the current "winter package" expires at the end of March.
This deal on Russian gas for Ukraine, brokered and
part-financed by the EU, runs out at the end of the month. After
Kiev and Moscow accused each other of reneging on the deal, amid
tensions over the pro-Russian revolt in eastern Ukraine, EU
officials are mediating to try to arrange summer supplies.
"So far the (meeting) date is standing but I don't have
confirmation from both sides concerning this date," he said,
adding he believed it was a scheduling issue, not a political
one.
Pricing disputes between Ukraine and Russia have in the past
led to supply disruptions but this winter, gas has continued to
flow to the European Union. In 2009, supplies were cut to
central and southeastern Europe, leaving many homes and
businesses without gas in freezing temperatures.
When asked about Ukraine wanting to discuss raising transit
tariffs for Russian gas by at least 30 percent at the talks,
Sefcovic urged both sides to be realistic.
"At this stage, this is their proposal, of course we have to
all agree ... My plea to both sides would be that if we would
like to move ahead, we have to be constructive and realistic at
the same time," Sefcovic said.
Despite a warning last month from Russian President Vladimir
Putin that Ukraine's chaotic finances might cause energy
shortages across Europe, analysts have played down the risks of
disruption going into summer. They have noted Ukraine's own gas
output and Russia's need to sell its gas.
The daily flow of Russian gas headed to Slovakia via Ukraine
has jumped in recent weeks. Sefcovic said this follows a period
of lower shipments and that "as far as we know everything is
according to contracts."
(Writing by Jason Hovet and Michael Kahn, editing by William
Hardy/Ruth Pitchford)