* Europe's gas stocks are unusually full after mild weather
* Weather outlook for early spring is also mild
* Alternative supply routes still have spare capacity
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, March 3 A mild winter and improved
infrastructure mean Europe and Ukraine are less reliant on
Russian natural gas than in past years, easing worries that the
escalating crisis in Ukraine could hurt supplies.
Russia is Europe's biggest gas supplier, providing around a
quarter of continental demand. Around a third of Russia's gas is
exported through Ukraine, which itself also relies heavily on
imports to meet its own demand.
Fears for the stability of supply to Europe increased over
the weekend when Russian forces took control of Ukraine's Crimea
region and President Vladimir Putin said he had the right to
invade his neighbour to protect Russians there after the
overthrow of ally Viktor Yanukovich.
Moscow has in the past cut supplies to Ukraine when
negotiating prices with Kiev, causing shortages especially in
central Europe, which gets most of its supplies from Russia.
Russia's Gazprom said on Monday that gas transit
to Europe via Ukraine was normal, but it warned that it might
increase prices for Kiev after the first quarter, raising
concerns that gas could be used for political leverage in the
crisis.
But analysts said a mild winter across Europe had left
storage inventories unusually high, easing the impact of any
potential supply cut.
They also said improved gas infrastructure meant much of
Russia's supplies could go to western Europe via alternative
routes, such as the Nord Stream pipeline, which goes through the
Baltic Sea to Germany, or through a pipeline that passes Belarus
and Poland and also goes into Germany.
"Low utilisation means Ukraine's gas network is of lesser
importance today than in the past," Bernstein Research said on
Monday in a research note.
But analysts warned that a further improvement of the gas
infrastructure was still needed.
"Risks for Europe exist always, that is why it should pursue
even more diversification projects further and develop liquefied
natural gas (LNG) markets and new connectors in central and
southeastern European regions," said Anna Bulakh of the
International Centre for Defence Studies.
To prepare for a potential disruption, Ukraine's gas transit
monopoly Ukrtransgas has also been increasing its gas imports
from Russia in recent days, upping its stocks which now stand at
four months worth of supplies.
Of Ukraine's 33 billion cubic metres (bcm) storage capacity,
Gas Infrastructure Europe (GiE) data shows that around 80
percent is in its far west, so even in the case of a Russian
intervention in Ukraine's predominantly Russian east, most
storage assets would likely remain safe from seizure.
HEALTHY STOCKS
After a mild winter, meteorologists expect early spring to
bring warmer-than-usual conditions over most of Europe, implying
weak gas demand will continue, adding to already high storage
levels.
A European Commission spokeswoman said that there was around
40 bcm of gas in the European Union's storage sites, equivalent
to almost 10 percent of the bloc's total annual demand.
"Europe is better prepared (than in the past)," said Maria
van der Hoeven, Executive Director of the International Energy
Agency (IEA) in Brussels.
In Central Europe, which relies heavily on Russian supplies
and was hard hit by previous cuts, Czech and Slovak inventories
are filled between 35 and 45 percent, equivalent to 90 days of
demand, and Polish reserves at over 70 percent of capacity.
In Austria, the chief executive of national oil and gas
company OMV even said that the country had enough gas
to meet half a year of demand.
Hungary's gas stocks are lower, at roughly 22 percent of
capacity, but because its inventory facilities are larger in
volume, its reserves are still enough to meet almost two months'
worth of demand.
Serbian officals also said that its underground gas depots
had enough gas to help bridge a potential disruption of supplies
from Russia via Ukraine and Hungary.
In Germany, Europe's biggest gas consumer and Russia's
largest customer, inventories are more than 60 percent of
capacity, equivalent to around 60 days of demand.
Despite the healthy stocks across Europe, benchmark UK gas
futures rose by almost 10 percent compared with last Friday's
close, to over 61 pence per therm on Monday afternoon.