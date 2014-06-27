BRIEF-Kennady forms special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives
* Kennady forms special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives
MOSCOW, June 27 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine increased on Friday despite a pricing standoff between Moscow and Kiev, Russian gas pipeline export monopoly Gazprom said.
Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Kiev last week after Ukraine failed to pay its gas debts. Gazprom provides around a third of Europe's gas imports, and half of that is exported via Ukraine.
"Transit via Ukraine is within contractual parameters; the volume for the past 24 hours has been at around 253 million cubic metres," Gazprom's spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.
This was up from 227 mcm per day from the previous two days before and 214 mcm on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: