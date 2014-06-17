MOSCOW, June 17 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine were stable on Tuesday, a Gazprom spokesman said, a day after Moscow cut off supplies to Kiev over outstanding debts.

Russia and Ukraine are locked in a battle over gas prices and failed to agree a new deal by a Monday deadline, triggering Moscow to move Kiev to a prepayment system for gas supplies.

Europe gets around a third of its gas needs from Russia, with around a half coming via Ukraine. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)