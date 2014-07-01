(Adds Gazprom's exports to Europe)
MOSCOW, July 1 Russia's Gazprom said
on Tuesday gas flows to Europe via Ukraine remained stable and
that volumes had risen this year, proof that foreign clients
still wanted Russian gas.
Russia cut gas supplies to Ukraine on June 16 in a dispute
over unpaid bills but has continued to supply gas which Ukraine
sends on to Russia's clients in Europe.
Gazprom said exports via Ukraine stood at around 213.5
million cubic metres over the past 24 hours.
In a separate statement, the gas producer said it had
increased exports to Europe to 82.88 billion cubic metres of gas
in the first six months of the year, up 2.8 percent
year-on-year.
"This clearly shows that foreign clients continue to choose
Russian gas," CEO Alexei Miller was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)