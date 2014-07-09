INSIGHT-In race to curb climate change, cities outpace governments
* Cities test limits of power vs governments over climate change
MOSCOW, July 9 Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday Russian natural gas flows to Europe via Ukraine remained stable.
Gazprom turned off gas supplies to Kiev last month after Ukraine failed to meet a deadline to pay off some of its gas debts. Europe receives around a third of its gas needs from Russia. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Cities test limits of power vs governments over climate change
* Markets look ahead to U.S. interest rate decision (Updates prices)
DUBAI, March 13 Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left Saudi Arabia on Monday for the United States for a visit scheduled to include talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, the Royal Court said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA.