KIEV, April 11 Ukraine is in talks with France's GDF Suez on gas imports to the former Soviet republic, which faces potential cuts in supplies from Russia if it fails to pay outstanding debt, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said on Friday.

"There are talks going on with Gaz de France," said a spokeswoman for the ministry. "It is not yet clear when an agreement will be signed." (reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman)