BRUSSELS, Sept 11 Ukraine, Russia and the
European Commission will hold a new round of talks on the
Russia-Ukraine gas pricing dispute on Sept. 20 in Berlin, the
Commission said on Thursday.
"We have now a date for a trilateral meeting between the
Russian partners, the Ukraine partners and us and that will be
Sept. 20 in Berlin," Commission spokeswoman Marlene Holzner told
reporters.
She also said that Polish authorities had informed the
European Commission of a reduction in gas flows from Russia.
"We have also been informed that the Polish authorities are now
looking into the cause, whether it is of a commercial nature or
of a technical nature," she said.
