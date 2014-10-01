BRUSSELS Oct 1 The European Commission is
trying to set a date on further talks with Ukraine and Russia to
tackle the dispute over Kiev's gas bill and is reviewing
feedback from both countries on discussions so far, a Commission
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for the Russian energy ministry also told
Reuters in Moscow no date had yet been agreed for more talks,
even though Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on
Monday negotiations would continue in Berlin on Thursday and
Friday.
The Commission official said the Commission was reviewing
comments received late on Tuesday from Russia and Ukraine.
"At the same time we are also looking into a possible date
and place for the next trilateral meeting," the official added.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Tom Koerkemeier in Brussels and
Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; editing by Adrian Croft)