KIEV, March 26 Ukraine is raising the price of
gas for domestic consumers by more than 50 per cent from May 1
and will implement further rises under a fixed timetable until
2018, an official of state energy company Naftogaz said on
Wednesday.
The step, which will be widely unpopular with ordinary
Ukrainians who have grown used to subsidised gas prices from the
Soviet era, were taken in response to demands by the
International Monetary Fund.
The interim government of Arseny Yatseniuk is in the final
stages of talks with the Fund to secure $15-20 billion in a new
aid package.
