GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 15-month high, dollar soft on less hawkish Fed
KIEV, March 27 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Thursday the price Ukraine paid for Russian gas supplies would rise 79 percent from April 1 to $480 per 1,000 cubic metres.
Speaking in parliament, Yatseniuk said the expected high price of gas imports from Russia from April was one of the factors pushing the country further towards economic disaster.
"Ukraine is on the edge of economic and financial bankruptcy," Yatseniuk said.
He said inflation in 2014 would be between 12 and 14 percent and unless laws were passed to support the austerity measures proposed by the IMF to stabilise the economy, GDP could fall 10 percent during the year and Ukraine could default. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)
JAKARTA, March 21 Indonesian police said on Tuesday Interpol has issued red notices, the closest to an international arrest warrant, for three Chinese executives suspected of fraud linked to an $850 million Sinopec oil storage terminal development in Indonesia.