MOSCOW, April 3 The head of Russia's top natural
gas producer, Gazprom, said on Thursday it would
further increase the gas price for Ukraine to $485 per 1,000
cubic metres from April, after introducing an export duty.
Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller said the price would
increase during a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev,
who urged Ukraine to pay off its gas debts.
The increase came just two days after Gazprom announced a 44
percent hike in the gas price for Ukraine starting from April 1
to $385.5 per 1,000 cubic metres due to the unpaid bills.
(Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)