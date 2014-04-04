KIEV, April 4 Ukraine is in emergency talks with
European neighbours on the possibility of importing natural gas
from the West, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday.
The urgency of securing affordable supplies has grown since
Moscow boosted the price it charges Kiev for its gas twice this
week, almost doubling its fees in three days, in price hikes
criticised by Yatseniuk as "political"
"We are carrying out emergency talks with our European
partners. One way to solve the problem is reverse gas from EU
countries," Yatseniuk told reporters, adding that the main
candidates for imports were Slovakia, Hungary and Poland.
"On a technical level, the idea of reverse gas raises no
problems and we hope our European partners make the right
decision. If it will be to reverse (gas), then it means the
price for gas will be $150 dollars lower than Russian gas."
Russia has raised the price of gas to $485 per 1,000 cubic
metres for Ukraine, where it is locked in the biggest
confrontation with the West since the end of the Cold War.
Yatseniuk has called the price hikes "unacceptable" and
warned that he expected Russia to increase pressure on Kiev by
limiting supplies. Russia has annexed the Ukrainian territory of
Crimea and has made demands on Ukraine's new government.
Moscow has frequently used energy as a political weapon in
dealing with its neighbours, and European customers are
concerned Russia might again cut off deliveries.
Ukraine covers 50 percent of its gas needs with Russian
supplies. It will soon get money from the International Monetary
Fund under a new loan package but faces large debts and its
economy is in chaos. The EU receives around half of its Russian
gas supplies via Ukraine.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Thomas Grove, editing
by William Hardy)