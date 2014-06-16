* Ukraine and Russia disagree over gas price
* Talks complicated by political tensions
* Russia wants Kiev to start paying off debts
(Adds no breakthrough at talks)
By Natalia Zinets and Vladimir Soldatkin
KIEV/MOSCOW, June 15 Ukraine faces the threat of
Russia cutting off gas supplies when a 0600 GMT deadline passes
on Monday after talks on a long-running gas pricing dispute
failed.
Russian natural gas producer Gazprom said it was
not extending the deadline for Ukraine to start paying off its
gas debts after the discussions ended in the early hours of the
morning in Kiev, raising the prospect of disruptions to gas
flows to the European Union via Ukraine.
The breakdown of the talks is likely to increase political
tensions that have mounted in the past few days between Kiev and
Moscow as Ukrainian government forces clashed heavily with
pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine.
The latest in several rounds of talks ended at around 1:30
a.m. (2230 GMT) despite a last-minute attempt by the European
Union's energy commission to secure a compromise.
Moscow says Ukraine has a total of more than $4 billion in
gas debts and wants almost half that sum paid by 0600 GMT.
"The Russian side is expecting payment of the accumulated
gas debt of $1.951 billion before 10 a.m. (0600 GMT) on June
16," Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.
"If the funds are not paid, gas supplies will, as was
announced earlier, be switched to a pre-payment system."
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told
reporters in Kiev that he had made a compromise proposal during
the talks, which resumed late on Sunday, but Moscow had declined
the offer.
Western countries had seen the talks as a gauge of President
Vladimir Putin's willingness to compromise in Russia's political
crisis with Ukraine, which has pushed relations with the West to
their worst level since the Cold War ended.
But relations deteriorated further last week, with Kiev
accusing Moscow of arming the separatists with tanks, protesters
attacking Russia's embassy in Kiev and the rebels shooting down
a military plane, killing all 49 personnel on board.
Tensions were already high following Russia's annexation of
Crimea after Moscow-leaning president Viktor Yanukovich was
ousted and pro-Western leaders took over power.
PRICE GAP
Ukraine wants to pay $268.5 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas -
the price it had been offered when Yanukovich was in power -
but, in a compromise last week, said it would agree to pay $326
for an interim period until a lasting deal was reached.
Moscow had been seeking $485 - the price it reverted to
after Yanukovich was toppled - but offered to remove export
duty, a move that would reduce the price to $385, around the
average amount paid by Russia's European clients.
Russia refused to go any lower at the latest talks, which
took place in the Ukrainian government's headquarters after a
round of talks in a Kiev hotel on Saturday.
"Such a price is unacceptable for Ukraine and Ukraine will
not pay it," said Andriy Kobolev, head of the Ukrainian state
gas company, Naftogaz.
Oettinger proposed Kiev pay $1 billion immediately and then
make monthly debt payments to Gazprom, while paying $385 per
1,000 cubic meters of gas in winter and around $300 in the
summer months.
"Gazprom didn't accept this package, my proposal," he said.
Ukraine's prime minister, who attended the latest talks, had
already told the energy sector and local authorities to start
preparing for gas cuts and Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said
Gazprom had made clear that cuts were a real possibility.
Asked by reporters what would happen when the deadline
passed, Prodan said: "You know, the Russian side declared that
if there is no advance payment, restrictions will be imposed on
gas supplies."
Asked whether Kiev would try to schedule another meeting
before the deadline, he said nothing was planned but Ukraine was
ready for more talks as soon as possible.
The EU gets about a third of its gas needs from Russia and
around half of this is received through pipelines that cross
Ukraine. It suffered serious disruptions in supplies during an
earlier "gas war" in 2009.
The impact of gas supply cuts would not initially be huge
because it is summer and Ukraine and the EU have enough gas in
storage to cope, but each would fear cuts in the winter.
