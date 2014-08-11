KIEV Aug 11 Ukraine said on Monday European companies would have to agree major contract revisions when purchasing Russian gas if the country's parliament imposed sanctions on Russian gas export giant Gazprom.

"The main idea is - transit could continue with no problems if this gas is bought at our eastern border by let's say European companies," a Naftogaz spokeswoman told Reuters.

Earlier on Monday, Naftogaz said it would continue smooth exports of gas to Europe via its territory even if Ukraine imposed its own sanctions on Russia.

Ukraine Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said last week that parliament would debate sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, which could include bans on Russian gas and sanctions against Russian banks. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Keiron Henderson)