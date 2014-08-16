KIEV Aug 16 Ukraine has begun test imports of
gas from Slovakia via an upgraded pipeline, the head of
Ukrainian state-owned gas company Naftogaz said on Saturday, as
the country tries to secure greater energy independence from
Russia.
Last year, Russia supplied about half of the gas Ukraine
used, but Gazprom cut supplies on June 16 in a row
over pricing and in the wake of Moscow's annexation of Crimea.
Russia has come under heavy Western sanctions over its move
on Crimea and accusations it is supporting separatists in east
Ukraine with troops and funds, claims it denies.
Ukraine, which is trying to source more gas from the
European Union and cut consumption levels from last year's 50
billion cubic metres (bcm), hopes to increase its own annual gas
production from current levels of 20 billion cubic metres (bcm).
The Slovak pipeline - an upgraded older link leading from
the Vojany power station near the Ukrainian border to the
western Ukrainian town of Uzhorod - can supply up to 10 bcm of
gas a year.
"Test pumping of gas has started from Slovakia to Ukraine
via Vojany-Uzhorod. This pipeline could supply up to 40 percent
of the country's gas import needs," Naftogaz chief executive
Andriy Kobolev said in a post on Facebook.
The test imports from Slovakia amount to 2 million cubic
metres a day, a spokesman for the state pipeline operator
Ukrtransgaz said.
The pipeline is expected to function on an interruptible
basis from September and on a firm basis from March 2015.
Ukraine is a transit route for roughly half of the gas
Russia ships to the EU, which relies on Moscow for about a third
of its energy.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by
Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Sophie Hares)