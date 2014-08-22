KIEV Aug 22 Ukrainian state-owned gas company
Naftogaz has put aside $3.1 billion to buy gas for the
forthcoming winter, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yatseniuk said on
Friday, warning that the country was not able to survive without
supplies of Russian gas.
Yatseniuk said Ukraine, to whom Russia's Gazprom
cut supplies on June 16 in a row over pricing, needed a further
5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Russian gas.
Ukraine has been trying to secure more gas from the European
Union and cut consumption levels from last year's 50 billion
cubic metres (bcm).
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)