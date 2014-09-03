KIEV, Sept 3 Pro-Russian separatists battling Kiev's forces in eastern Ukraine may damage gas transit infrastructure and thus imperil energy supplies to Europe, Ukraine's security council said on Wednesday.

Half of Russian gas exports to Europe cross Ukrainian territory, including parts of the east now in rebel hands.

"Russian mercenaries have begun actions which may lead to the destruction of the gas transit system on the temporarily occupied territory (of eastern Ukraine)," the council's press service said in a statement.

"This may pose a threat to supplies of gas to Europe." (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Gareth Jones)