Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
KIEV, Sept 10 Ukraine's gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz said on Wednesday it had seen no decrease in reverse gas supplies from European Union countries to Ukraine over the last two days.
Earlier, Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said it had been seeing lower gas supplies from Gazprom since Monday.
"We see no decrease and the volume of reverse gas which we are receiving from Poland, Hungary and Slovakia is stable at around 35 million cubic meters per day," an Ukrtransgaz spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Gareth Jones)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.