* Slovakia says no disruption to Ukraine deliveries
* Russian gas flows to Slovakia, Austria reduced on Friday
* Eastward gas flows are EU response to Ukraine crisis
By Adrian Krajewski and Jan Lopatka
WARSAW/PRAGUE, Sept 12 Poland resumed natural
gas deliveries to Ukraine on Friday after receiving a pledge
that Russia's Gazprom would deliver requested supplies
to Polish state-run gas importer PGNiG.
Poland, at odds with Russia over the stand-off in Ukraine,
stopped so-called reverse flows to Ukraine after PGNiG said it
had received less gas than ordered this week from Gazprom, which
meets about a third of the European Union's gas demand.
"We confirm that the Polish side has resumed gas supplies to
Ukraine, the volume will be known tomorrow," a spokesman for the
Ukrtransgas monopoly said.
Poland did not release updates on Friday on how much gas it
was receiving from Gazprom, but Gaz-System, the Polish pipeline
operator, said the current situation in the transmission system
allowed it to resume reverse flows to Ukraine.
While Gazprom said it had been pumping the same amount to
Poland as the previous week, the dispute underlined the tensions
between the two countries over Moscow's intervention in Ukraine
and fears Russia could turn off the spigots come winter.
Russian gas flows to Poland have fallen this month, with
Reuters data showing a 12 percent drop.
Supplies this summer have also been lower than last year,
although they are significantly higher than two years ago.
Utility traders said the recent drop-off has been within the
contractual norms.
"There may be some Russian maintenance work going on, or the
Russians are injecting gas into their own storage in preparation
for winter. Or perhaps they are sending a warning signal to
Europe, because such a drop in the peak winter heating season
will have a severe effect on the system despite being within the
rules of their contracts," one utility trader said.
PGNiG said on Thursday it had received 45 percent less
natural gas on Wednesday than it requested from Gazprom. It
releases information about gas volumes with a one-day lag.
Later in the day, Poland's economy minister said Gazprom had
promised to deliver requested gas supplies to the gas importer,
which did not say how much gas it had actually requested.
Russia has halted gas flows to Ukraine three times in the
past decade - in 2006, 2009 and since June this year - because
of price disputes with Kiev, although this year gas intended for
EU customers has so far continued to flow via Ukraine.
Analysts have not seen the situation this week as the start
of a "gas war" but rather a potential warning to Europe that
Russia would retaliate should Brussels impose new sanctions on
Moscow over its intervention in Ukraine.
In Slovakia -- the main entry point for Russian supplies to
the European Union -- gas importer SPP said it was seeing about
a 10 percent reduction in deliveries on Friday.
The country, which opened a pipeline in September able to
deliver natural gas from the EU to Ukraine, also reassured Kiev
it would not disrupt the reverse flows.
Opening up gas flows eastward was part of the EU's response
to Gazprom's decision to cut supplies to Kiev in a row over
pricing and in the wake of Moscow's annexation of Crimea. Poland
and Hungary can also send gas to Ukraine but the Slovak link
boasts the biggest capacity of the three.
"This involves concrete agreements among companies," Slovak
Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said in comments on Slovak news
website hnonline.sk.
"The government does not have the opportunity nor any
interest to get involved in this."
Russian gas deliveries to Austria were down as much as 15
percent on Friday but within a range of fluctuation normal for
the season, Austrian oil and gas company OMV said.
Hungary's pipeline operator said flows from Ukraine on
Friday were running in line with its contract with Gazprom.
(Reporting by Krizstina Than in Budapest, Shadia Nasralla and
Angelika Gruber in Vienna, Henning Gloystein in London and Jason
Hovet in Prague, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by Dale
Hudson)