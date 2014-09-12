* Slovakia says no disruption to Ukraine deliveries
* Russian gas flows to Slovakia, Austria reduced on Friday
* Eastward gas flows are EU response to Ukraine crisis
(Adds Romania situation, Polish shortfall)
By Adrian Krajewski and Jan Lopatka
WARSAW/PRAGUE, Sept 12 Poland resumed natural
gas deliveries to Ukraine on Friday after receiving a pledge
that Russia's Gazprom would deliver requested supplies
to Polish state-run gas importer PGNiG.
Poland, at odds with Russia over the standoff in Ukraine,
stopped reverse flows to Ukraine. PGNiG said it had received
less gas than ordered on Wednesday and Thursday from Gazprom.
"We confirm that the Polish side has resumed gas supplies to
Ukraine, the volume will be known tomorrow," a spokesman for the
Ukrtransgas monopoly said.
Pipeline operator Gaz-System said it could resume reverse
flows to Ukraine, reporting that Poland received about 20
million cubic metres (mcm) of gas from Gazprom on Thursday, up
from about 15 mcm on Wednesday.
Gazprom, which meets about a third of the European Union's
gas demand, said it had been pumping the same amount to Poland
as the previous week although Reuters data showed Russian gas
flows to Poland this month are down 12 percent.
Supplies this summer have also been lower than last year,
although they are significantly higher than two years ago.
Utility traders said the recent drop-off has been within the
contractual norms.
"There may be some Russian maintenance work going on, or the
Russians are injecting gas into their own storage in preparation
for winter. Or perhaps they are sending a warning signal to
Europe, because such a drop in the peak winter heating season
will have a severe effect on the system despite being within the
rules of their contracts," one utility trader said.
PGNiG said on Thursday it had received 45 percent less
natural gas on Wednesday than it requested from Gazprom.
Poland's economy minister said Gazprom had promised to
deliver requested gas supplies.
Disputes with Kiev have prompted Russia to halt gas flows to
Ukraine three times in the past decade including stoppages in
2006, 2009 and since June this year. So far in the latest
standoff, flows via Ukraine for EU have been unaffected.
In Slovakia, the main entry point for Russian supplies to
the EU, importer SPP said it had seen about a 10 percent
reduction in deliveries on Friday.
The country, which opened a pipeline in September able to
deliver natural gas from the EU to Ukraine, also reassured Kiev
it would not disrupt these reverse flows.
Opening up gas flows eastward was part of the EU's response
to Gazprom's decision to cut supplies to Kiev. Poland and
Hungary can also send gas to Ukraine but the Slovak link boasts
the biggest capacity of the three.
"This involves concrete agreements among companies," Slovak
Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said in comments on Slovak news
website hnonline.sk.
"The government does not have the opportunity nor any
interest to get involved in this."
Russian gas deliveries to Austria were down as much as 15
percent on Friday but within a normal fluctuation range for the
season, oil and gas company OMV said.
Hungary's pipeline operator said flows from Ukraine on
Friday were running in line with its contract with Gazprom while
Romania's imports of Russian gas were down 5 percent from
planned volumes.
(Reporting by Krizstina Than in Budapest, Shadia Nasralla and
Angelika Gruber in Vienna, Henning Gloystein in London, Pavel
Polityuk in Kiev, Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in
Prague, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by Dale Hudson and
Jason Neely)