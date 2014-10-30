MOSCOW Oct 30 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow and Kiev could sign a gas deal later on Thursday if all the necessary documents were finalised.

He added that Moscow would insist on prepayment for future gas deliveries to Ukraine, which it stopped supplying with gas in June, citing unpaid gas debts.

"Russia maintains its position regarding prepayment - all future deliveries during winter should be prepaid before deliveries start," Novak told a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday.

Ukraine's efforts to unblock deliveries of Russian gas as winter sets in were deadlocked on Thursday as Moscow's negotiators were quoted as demanding firmer commitments from the European Union to cover Kiev's prepayment for energy. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)