* Russia, Ukraine reach deal on supplies in Brussels
* Dispute has threatened winter supplies to Europe
* Debt amount left to arbitration
By Denis Pinchuk and Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Oct 31 Russia could resume natural gas
deliveries to Ukraine as soon as next week if Kiev pays $2.2
billion in debt and pre-payments, gas exporter Gazprom
said on Friday, under a deal that also safeguards winter
deliveries to Europe.
Moscow, Kiev and the European Union reached an agreement on
Thursday over the gas supplies despite tensions over a
pro-Russian separatist rebellion in east Ukraine.
Gazprom cut off Ukraine in June amid a bitter dispute over
unpaid bills and pricing for the former Soviet republic, which
is seeking closer ties with the West.
Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said Gazprom would restart the
flow of gas within two days of Kiev covering part of its debt
and pre-paying for deliveries in November.
"Everything depends on when Ukraine makes this payment. We
understand this can happen by the end of next week," Miller told
Russian state TV broadcaster Rossiya 24.
The Kremlin on Friday welcomed the deal as "an important
step in the context of ensuring further uninterrupted gas
transit to Europe".
The EU receives about a third of its gas from Russia and
about half of that is piped across Ukraine.
Speaking in Kiev, Ukraine Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk
said he was determined to ensure safe transit to the EU, a
crucial partner for Kiev in dealing with Russia over the
rebellion in the east and a creditor of Ukraine's bankrupt
economy.
"Ukraine will safeguard the transit and ... won't give
Russia a chance to blackmail Ukraine and Europe," Yatseniuk
said.
Thursday's agreement covers November through next March and
calls for Ukraine to pay $1.45 billion. Miller put the
pre-payment portion of that at $760 million.
Kiev must also pay off $3.1 billion for past deliveries by
the end of the year, or supplies will cease from 2015, according
to the protocol from Thursday's talks in Brussels published by
the Ukrainian government on Friday.
Gazprom, in turn, will refrain from using a contractual
"take-or-pay" clause until the end of March. The clause requires
Ukraine to pay fines if it takes less gas than specified in the
long-term contract.
The deal allows Ukraine to tap funds from existing financial
aid schemes provided by the EU and the International Monetary
Fund. Kiev says it has put aside resources to cover its debts.
A spokeswoman for the European Commission said Ukraine would
be able to pay over the winter by drawing on 760 million euros
($950 million) in existing EU loan facilities and an existing
$1.4-billion IMF facility.
It will also be able to use its own income from selling gas
and from pipeline transit fees paid by Russia.
Responding to suggestions that the EU gave in to pressure
from both Moscow and Kiev to make additional financial
commitments, the spokeswoman said: "The EU is not paying
additional money to help Ukraine pay its gas bills.
"The EU is not giving any guarantee to the Russian side in
case Ukraine says 'we cannot order x amount of gas' or 'we
cannot pay'," she said.
WINTER SUPPLIES
Gazprom's Miller said maximum daily supplies amounted to 114
million cubic metres under the deal to supply 2 billion cubic
metres per month in November and December.
Ukraine will pay $378 per 1,000 cubic metres for gas in 2014
and $365 in the first quarter of next year.
Russia says each price reflects a discount of $100 from
those under previous agreements. Miller added he expected the
Russian government to approve it formally on Saturday.
Kiev said documents signed in Brussels included guarantees
by the European Commission of financial support to Ukraine
should Russia renege on the agreed prices as well as a promise
of support from Brussels for increasing gas flows to Ukraine
from EU states.
Ties between Kiev and Moscow are strained over Russia's
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in March and the
pro-Russian separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine where more
than 3,700 people have died this year.
The agreement also leaves up to an arbitration court in
Stockholm to rule on whether Ukraine's gas debt should be $3.1
billion, an amount Kiev which has already put in escrow, or the
$5.3 billion being sought by Gazprom.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.7992 euro)
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets in
Kiev, Olesya Astakhova and Maria Kiselyova in Moscow; writing by
Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Jason Neely)