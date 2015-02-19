KIEV Feb 19 Ukraine has suspended supplies of
gas to its eastern regions because the gas network was damaged
by fighting between pro-Russian separatists and government
forces, Ukrainian state gas firm Naftogaz said on Thursday.
"Due to the extensive damage of the gas transport networks,
the supply of gas ... was suspended on Feb. 18. The resumption
of gas supplies is not yet possible because of the ongoing
hostilities in the region," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)