(Adds decision of Ukraine to resume gas supply)
MOSCOW/KIEV Feb 19 Russia started supplying gas
to rebel-held eastern Ukraine on Thursday after Kiev had
temporarily suspended deliveries because of damage to the
networks from heavy fighting, which is continuing despite a
ceasefire.
The spat over Russian gas supplies and pricing for Ukraine
had been at the heart of the broader standoff between the two
former Soviet states, which spilled over into a chill in
Moscow's relations with the West.
Responding to an order from Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev to supply gas to east Ukraine as humanitarian aid, gas
company Gazprom said it had started supplies via the Prokhorovka
and Platovo pumping stations on the border with east Ukraine.
Gazprom's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller
said gas deliveries were reaching 12 million cubic metres of gas
per day (cm/d).
Sergei Kupriyanov, a Gazprom spokesman, said the 12 million
cm/d was in addition to the 30 million cm/d Ukraine was already
receiving, taking total deliveries to 42 million cm/d.
He declined to comment further, saying the additional
supplies were being shipped under an existing contract with
Ukrainian state company Naftogaz.
Naftogaz said it had suspended supplies on Feb. 18 "due to
the extensive damage of the gas transport networks".
Later on Thursday Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev said the firm
had resumed gas supply, but with smaller volumes. The firm has
also said Russian gas exports via Ukraine has not been hampered.
Relations between Russian and Ukraine have soured since
Moscow annexed the Crimea peninsula and Kiev accused the Kremlin
of supporting rebels fighting government troops in east Ukraine.
Russia denies arming the rebels.
Russian supplies of gas to Ukraine have further complicated
relations after Moscow cut supplies last year over unpaid bills.
Supplies resumed in December but Gazprom says Ukraine still owes
$2.44 billion - a figure Kiev disputes.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Vladimir Soldatkin, Denis Pinchuk
and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by
Elizabeth Piper and David Evans)