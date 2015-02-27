KIEV Feb 27 Ukraine's state-owned energy firm Naftogaz hopes to buy more gas from Europe in March, the company's head said on Friday, part of Kiev's efforts to cut its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev also said Ukraine had no pressing need to agree a 'summer' gas package with the European Union and Russia. Trilateral talks on Russian gas supplies to Ukraine are planned for Monday in Brussels.

Under a current agreement, Russia supplies Ukraine with gas until March 31 with a discount. (Reporting by pavel Polityuk, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)