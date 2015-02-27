Egypt receives third batch of Rafale warplanes
CAIRO, April 5 Egypt on Wednesday received the third batch of Rafale warplanes from France as part of a 5.2 billion euro ($5.5 billion) contract signed in 2015.
KIEV Feb 27 Ukraine's state-owned energy firm Naftogaz hopes to buy more gas from Europe in March, the company's head said on Friday, part of Kiev's efforts to cut its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.
Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev also said Ukraine had no pressing need to agree a 'summer' gas package with the European Union and Russia. Trilateral talks on Russian gas supplies to Ukraine are planned for Monday in Brussels.
Under a current agreement, Russia supplies Ukraine with gas until March 31 with a discount. (Reporting by pavel Polityuk, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
NEW YORK, April 5 Oil prices eased from one-month highs on Wednesday, as support from an outage at the largest UK North Sea oilfield was offset by a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories to a record high limited price gains.
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a fresh all-time high on strong U.S. private sector-jobs data, which also lifted the dollar as it backed forecasts for at least two more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.