KIEV, March 2 Ukraine's state energy firm
Naftogaz once again charged Russian gas giant Gazprom
with violating the terms of an EU-backed winter gas supply
agreement, Ukrainian company said on Monday.
"In February, the agreement was violated by the Russian
side. Gas for which we had paid in advance was not delivered in
full last month. The deal is continuing to be violated this
month," Naftogaz quoted its chief executive Andriy Kobolev as
saying.
"This violation needs to be balanced by an increase in gas
deliveries to Ukraine from the EU," he said.
