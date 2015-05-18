KIEV May 18 Ukraine's state-run gas company Naftogaz has transferred $32 million to Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom as a further pre-payment for gas deliveries, a spokeswoman for the company said on Monday.

In April, Ukraine signed an interim deal for cheaper supplies of gas from Russia for the next three months, providing breathing space for both sides in a protracted wrangle over pricing.

Since the beginning of May, Naftogaz has paid a total of $102 million in pre-payments to Gazprom, including the $32 million which was announced on Monday and $30 million last week.

