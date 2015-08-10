* European Commission expects technical level meeting
* Says date set for three-way ministerial talks
KIEV Aug 10 Ukraine hopes to hold a new round
of talks with the European Commission and Russia about natural
gas supplies at the end of August in Vienna, Energy Minister
Volodymyr Demchyshyn said on Monday.
The European Commission - the EU executive - has been
mediating in a gas pricing dispute between Russia and Ukraine,
an important transit route for gas to the European Union, for
more than a year.
"Our talks with the European Commission will definitely take
place on (Aug) 27-28 and we hope the Russians will join,"
Demchyshyn said.
The Commission said it could not confirm any dates, but
expected preparatory talks to take place that could lead to the
trilateral negotiations at ministerial level needed for any
breakthrough.
"A technical level trilateral meeting is foreseen
mid-August," spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said.
Kiev and Moscow reached an interim accord last year for
supplies over the winter period.
However Ukraine suspended gas imports from Russia in July
due to a price dispute, leaving it dependent on its own output
and European imports.
Demchyshyn said he expected the price Ukraine pays for gas
from Europe to be around $250 per 1,000 cubic metres in the next
two quarters.
Europe relies on Russia for about a third of its gas, almost
half of which is piped via Ukraine. Gas transit to Europe has
been unaffected by Kiev's decision to stop taking Russian gas
last month.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; additional reporting by Barbara
Lewis in Brussels; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by
Jason Neely and Susan Thomas)