(Adds detail on price, background on dispute)
KIEV, Sept 15 Ukraine expects to reach a new
winter gas deal with Moscow by the end of the next week, its
energy minister said on Tuesday, adding that he saw $220 per
1,000 cubic metres as an acceptable price for supplies from
Russia.
The two countries, which are embroiled in a gas pricing
dispute, are expected to meet with the European Commission soon
to decide an agreement for the winter months. Russia accounts
for about a third of Europe's gas needs, with Ukraine a key
transit route.
"I think there will be a decision in the course of this week
and next week," Ukrainian Energy Minister, Volodymyr Demchyshyn,
said at a press briefing.
He said the price agreed in a 2009 deal with Russian state
gas producer Gazprom, of $252 per 1,000 cubic metres,
no longer reflected market prices.
"We are prepared to pay market prices ... $250 minus $30 is
a price that would be seen positively by our consumers," he
said.
Moscow and Kiev agreed last year on a winter package for
supplies with a price discount of $100 per thousand cubic metres
and advance payments. That agreement expired on July 1 and has
yet to be replaced.
Demchyshyn said Ukraine would not need to buy any Russian
gas if it manages to store 19 billion cubic metres (bcm) in
underground storage by the start of the winter season in
mid-October.
As of Sept. 14 Ukraine had collected 15 bcm in reserves and
was pumping about 49 million cubic metres of gas into storage
every day, gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz said on Monday.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Susan Fenton)