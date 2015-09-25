* Storage levels lower than a year ago
* EU says expects Ukraine to remain reliable transit route
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Sept 25 High-level talks in Brussels
between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission are expected
to clinch a deal late on Friday to secure winter gas supplies
for Ukraine.
Tensions between Russia, Europe's biggest gas supplier, and
Ukraine, the main transit route to the EU, have been high since
Moscow's seizure of Crimea in March 2014.
Against that backdrop, Moscow and Kiev have been haggling
over gas prices and in the latest flare-up, Moscow in July cut
off supplies to Kiev.
The Commission and the Russian energy ministry said they
were optimistic that both Moscow and Kiev were ready for a deal.
Appetite for an agreement has increased on all sides as
Gazprom fights to defend market share in Europe and
storage levels have started to fall in the EU, which relies on
Russia for roughly one third of its gas, around half of which
transits Ukraine.
Figures from Gas Infrastructure Europe show gas stocks are
around 80 percent full across the 28 EU states, 3 percent below
a year ago in the run-up to what proved to be a mild winter.
Although officials said the framework of a deal was in place
following bilateral talks earlier this month, a sticking point
has been over who will pay, as well as the price. EU sources say
Germany and the European Commission could provide some funds.
Ukraine has said that $220 per 1,000 cubic metres (tcm) was
an acceptable price. Gazprom has said its average 2015 price for
EU companies with long-term deals is $235-$242 per tcm.
Russia on Friday signed a decree setting the price for
Ukraine, saying only it was equal to those for EU nations that
border Ukraine.
A long-term 10-year contract between Russia and Ukraine was
reached in 2009 after a previous pricing war led to supply cuts
to Ukraine and a subsequent dwindling in volumes for the EU.
The cut-offs to Ukraine in 2014 and this year have not so
far led to knock-on supply disruptions and the European
Commission has said it expects Ukraine to remain a reliable
transit route.
Russia, however, has been seeking to bypass Ukraine. Earlier
this month, it signed a shareholders' agreement on an expansion
of the Nord Stream pipeline that carries Russian gas straight to
Germany.
Ukraine draws on gas in underground storage to safeguard its
own supply in winter and ensure there are no disruptions to the
transit of gas across the country to EU clients.
It had built up 14.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in
underground storage as of Sept. 11 and wants to store 18-19 bcm
for winter by mid-October.
EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
closed-door EU gas talks earlier this week predicted levels
would fall short at around 16.5 bcm.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Nina
Chestney in London, editing by David Evans)